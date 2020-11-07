Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,562,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

