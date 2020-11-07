Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. TCF National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,822 shares of company stock worth $5,011,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.