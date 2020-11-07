Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $527.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.05 and a 200 day moving average of $396.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

