Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.56 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.