Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinix by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $4,186,924. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $794.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 155.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.