Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

