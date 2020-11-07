Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $122.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.