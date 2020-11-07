Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,004,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

