Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 717.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 20.6% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

