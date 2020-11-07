Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 160,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 107.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.53.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

