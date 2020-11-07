Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

