Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

