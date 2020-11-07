Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.