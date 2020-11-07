Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 789.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 109,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 27,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 upped their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

