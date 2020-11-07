Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.12.

McDonald’s stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

