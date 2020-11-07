Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,308,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $260.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

