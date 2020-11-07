Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

