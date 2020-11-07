Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $245.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $247.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

