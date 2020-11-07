Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

