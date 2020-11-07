Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.