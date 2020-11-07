Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6,318.5% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $1,675,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,494,420. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of -0.11. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

