Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $3,126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.60. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

