Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,428 shares of company stock worth $4,390,370. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

TWTR stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

