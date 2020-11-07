Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

PLAN opened at $62.52 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,760 shares of company stock valued at $43,586,722. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

