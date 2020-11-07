Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 382,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $48,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.