Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.