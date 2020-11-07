Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

