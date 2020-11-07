Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 183,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after buying an additional 1,496,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NWN stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.