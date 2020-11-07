Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.61.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

