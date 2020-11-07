Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

