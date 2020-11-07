Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 451,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 447,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

