Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $229.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

