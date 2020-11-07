Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,683 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

