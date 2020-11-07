Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 37.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $222,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $520,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $236.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.