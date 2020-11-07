Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $654.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $672.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.