Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,149 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Comcast by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Comcast stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.