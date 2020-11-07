Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,896 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $474.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

