Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.89.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,095 shares of company stock worth $48,778,308 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

