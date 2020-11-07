Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

