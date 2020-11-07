Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total transaction of $7,271,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,636.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,550 shares of company stock worth $150,953,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $514.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $281.14 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.