Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 336,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

