Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

