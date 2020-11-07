Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,422,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,656,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $54.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.