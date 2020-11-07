Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $201.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

