Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $108,177,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.