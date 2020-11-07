Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,533,000. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.