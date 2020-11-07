Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

