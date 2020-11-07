Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

