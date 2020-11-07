Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

