Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

